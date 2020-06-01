'Kabhi Kabhi Sochta Hoon': Dharmendra's Throwback Pic Is Winning The Internet

Dharmendra shared this image. (courtesy aapkadharam)

Dharmendra, in coronavirus lockdown, is rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. On Monday, the 84-year-old actor took another trip down the memory lane and came back with a throwback picture of his younger self. In the picture, Dharmendra, dressed in a white shirt, can be seen looking away from the camera. Giving his Instafam a sneak peek of his younger times, Dharmendra wrote, "Sensitive hoon.. Kabhi kabhi sochta hoon.. Main boring ho chala hoon." Take a look at Dharmendra's throwback picture here"

Within minutes of posting, Dharmendra's picture was flooded with comments from his fans. A user wrote, "awesome," while multiple users dropped heart emoticons on his post.

Dharmendra, who is currently at home with his family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing priceless throwback pictures on his Instagram profile. A few days ago, Dharmendra shared a still from the 1968 film Ankhen and remembered the legendary lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. In the picture, Dharmendra and Mala Sinha can be seen posing for the camera. "Milti hai zindgi main mohabbat kabi kabi. Sahir ki yaad main," Dharmendra captioned the picture.

Earlier, Dharmendra trended a great deal for sharing a throwback picture of himself. In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen smiling with all his heart. He can be seen wearing a printed shirt and a white pair of shorts. "Kiya ishq jo dill ki gehrai se.. blundion ne baheen khol deyn.. Aap ke pyaar ke liye ji jaan pyaar aap ko." wrote Dharmendra.

Dharmendra, star of films such as Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Kaajal, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Bhagawat and Charas, was last seen in the 2020 romantic drama Shimla Mirchi. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini and Rakul Preet Singh.