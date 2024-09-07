K-Pop Idol Lee Tae Geun, 41, Dies After Long Battle With COVID-19 Vaccine Complications

Lee Tae Geun, a former member of the K-pop group Naughty Boys Club, died on September 4 following a two-year battle with an illness that began after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. His burial took place on August 5. In 2022, it was reported that Lee Tae Geun had been suffering from side effects after getting vaccinated. At the time, an acquaintance of his shared a post on an online forum, explaining, "Although he had an underlying health condition, he was living happily after having twins. I heard that he was in the intensive care unit after receiving the third dose of the vaccine, and I'm posting this because he urgently needs blood."

The singer reportedly began experiencing symptoms like headaches, vomiting and dizziness just three hours after receiving the vaccine. A subsequent CT scan indicated possible brain bleeding. During that time, his wife said, "His wife said at the time, "The doctor explained that subarachnoid haemorrhage usually occurs due to trauma, but in my husband's case, the bleeding was of unknown origin and there was no clear treatment plan. It's frustrating that they can't explain the causal relationship between the vaccine and these symptoms."

She added, "Due to severe headaches, he would sweat every two days, his whole body would stiffen, his fingers and wrists would twist, and his eyeballs would roll up. These symptoms lasted for 10 minutes. My husband's consciousness is becoming increasingly unclear, and all they do is give him painkillers, sedatives and Tylenol."

Lee Tae Geun made his debut in 2001 on an MBC variety show as part of Naughty Boys Club.