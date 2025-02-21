Justin Baldoni Accused Of Questioning Blake Lively About Sex Life With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who worked together in It Ends With Us, have been embroiled in a much-public legal battle. In the latest amended complaint filed by Blake Lively on Tuesday (February 18), the actress has reportedly made another shocking claim.

As per the complaint, Justin Baldoni allegedly tried to force Blake Lively to “orgasm” on camera while shooting for a scene, reported Page Six.

Later, the duo “agreed” to remove the particular scene from the movie. Justin Baldoni, however, made a “last-ditch attempt” to keep the scene where “the couple orgasm together.”

According to the report, Justin Baldoni shared a very personal reason with Blake Lively on why he intended to include the intimate sequence.

As per the complaint, the actor-director revealed that it was important for the scene to be a part of the film because Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily “climax simultaneously during intercourse.”

The complaint stated, “Mr. Baldoni then intrusively asked Ms Lively whether she and her husband climax simultaneously during intercourse, which Ms. Lively found invasive and refused to discuss.”

Blake Lively's lawsuit also includes other alleged sexual harassment incidents while filming It Ends With Us.

One example was the scene where the actress and Justin Baldoni were supposed to dance without any dialogue. During that shot, Justin Baldoni incorporated a kissing sequence that was not approved by Blake Lively's intimacy coordinator.

Blake Lively also claimed that she was asked to shoot for an intimate birth scene. The film set, however, lacked “standard industry protections”, and was both crowded and chaotic.

Blake Lively claimed that Justin Baldoni and It Ends With Us' co-producer Jamey Heath failed to close the set, allowing the non-essential crew to pass through while she was partially nude.

Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman has reportedly called Blake Lively's lawsuit underwhelming with a lack of actual evidence.

The legal dispute will proceed to civil court for trial on March 9, 2026.