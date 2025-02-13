Blake Lively Seeks Justin Baldoni's Phone Records For More Evidence Of Smear Campaign

Hollywood actress Blake Lively‘s lawyers have dispatched a legal document for Justin Baldoni‘s phone records, as they seek to support their allegation that he launched a smear campaign against her.

The actress has sued her It Ends With Us director and co-star, alleging that he, his publicists, and operatives trashed her online in retaliation for her complaints of sexual harassment on set, as reported by Variety.

Blake Lively's lawyers have voluminous text messages from Jennifer Abel's phone, one of Baldoni's publicists.

Those messages include discussion of trying to “bury” and “destroy” Blake Lively, but may not tell the full story of how such an effort could have been carried out.

As per Variety, the actress' attorneys sent legal documents to three phone carriers, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, seeking records pertaining to Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath, and billionaire Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz.

The phone records of Abel and publicist Melissa Nathan have also been tracked.

“Phone records belonging to all of the individual defendants will expose the full web of individuals who were involved in the smear campaign against Blake Lively. Such records will provide critical and irrefutable evidence not only about who, but also about when, where, and how their retaliation plan came together and operated," the actress' spokesperson said in a statement.

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, said that Lively is seeking calls, text, and location data stretching back more than two years.

“This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual basis for their probably false claims. They will find none," he said.

Blake Lively's lawyers also sent subpoenas to two internet providers, Cloudflare and AOL, as well as to Jed Wallace, a crisis consultant who is accused of launching a digital army against Lively, on Baldoni's behalf.

Wallace has denied having anything to do with it and has sued Lively for defamation.

