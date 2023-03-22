Just Disha Patani Setting US Stage On Fire. Watch

Disha Patani performing on stage. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani who is a part of The Entertainers tour, shared a new video of her performance. Disha Patani captioned the video: "Thank you to my wonderful team for putting in so much work and effort, grateful to have you all thank you Dimple Kotecha for the endless sleepless nights. what a grateful experience #theentertainers tour." In the comments section, Mouni Roy, who is accompanying Disha on the tour, wrote: "You were outstanding." Photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented: "Fab." Other than Disha Patani, The Entertainers tour also includes Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben and Jasleen Royal.

Check out Disha Patani's post here:

Here's another post from Disha Patani's performance on stage.

Disha Patani's Instagram timeline is flooded with videos from The Entertainers tour. "Grateful to be able to do what I love. Thank you Dallas for this beautiful show #theentertainers," she captioned the post.

Disha Patani, posting this group picture from the tour, wrote in her caption: "To new memories and new friends. Grateful for them."

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in the thriller Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Disha Patani, who began her career as a model, is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat.