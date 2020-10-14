Just A Pic Of Wazir Actor Manav Kaul From His 'First Acting Job'

Manav Kaul shared this photo. (Image courtesy: manavkaul)

Actor Manav Kaul, who is known for his performances in films such as Wazir, Tumhari Sulu and Kai Po Che!, treated his fans to a rare photo of himself on Wednesday. 43-year-old Manav posted a vintage photograph from his "first job as an actor." Manav made his debut as an actor in the entertainment industry with TV show Mujhe Chand Chahiye. The show, which also starred Tejasvini Kolhapure and Kamalika Guha Thakurta, aired on Zee TV. It was based on Surendra Verma's novel of the same name. Sharing a photo from the shoot diaries, Manav Kaul wrote about his "first acting job." His caption read: "My very first job as an actor in a TV series Mujhe Chand Chahiye."

Manav, who is also a theatre personality, added: "Tab main Bhopal mein theatre se juda hua tha. Kya toh din the woh! Yeh Surendra Verma ka ek behetarin upanyas hai."

Manav Kaul also added the hashtags such as #firstjob #firstactingjob #actor #tvseries and #surendraverma to his caption.

Manav Kaul has worked in many films such as Jajantaram Mamantaram, 1971, I Am, CityLights, Kai Po Che!, Haider, Wazir, Jai Gangaajal, Tumhari Sulu, Badla, Thappad andAlbert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?. He sports many hats - he has written several plays like Peele Scooter Wala Aadmi, Park and Shakkar ke Paanch Daane.

Manav Kaul has also featured in Netflix's web-series Ghoul, which co-starred Radhika Apte, and ALTBalaji's web-series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati.