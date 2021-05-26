Just A Pic Of Juhi Chawla On The 'Colourful Street' In Cape Town

Juhi Chawla posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @iam_juhi)

Highlights Juhi Chawla shared a happy picture of herself on Instagram

In the picture, Juhi can be seen posing outside an art gallery

Juhi is currently in Cape Town

Actress Juhi Chawla, who keeps treating her fans to her pictures on social media, posted a brand new photo of herself on Twitter. The actress is currently in Cape Town, South Africa. In the picture, Juhi can be seen posing outside an art gallery on the streets in the city. The actress is flashing her beautiful smile in the frame. She is sporting a white T-shirt, blue jeans with a twinning jacket. The vibrant picture also features some artworks behind her. We can spot Mahatma Gandhi's huge artwork at the back along with many others.

Sharing her picture, Juhi wrote, "We found a wonderful place full of handicraft items on this colourful street on the Waterfront in Cape Town...We were all on a creative high taking a walk here." Going by her caption, the actress was presumably roaming in the city with her family.

Take a look at Juhi Chawla's tweet here.

We found a wonderful place full of handicraft items on this colorful street on the Waterfront, Cape Town. We were all on a creative high taking a walk here. pic.twitter.com/ywBxx2pCiO — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) May 26, 2021

She posted the same picture on her Instagram handle. See her post here.

Earlier, Juhi had shared a video from her Cape Town diaries on her Instagram handle. In the video, the Yes Boss actress can be seen enjoying a beautiful morning view in the city. She wrote, "Grateful."

We are talking about this post.

Juhi Chawla frequently shares her throwback pictures on the platform. Take a look at a few of her posts here.

In terms of work, Juhi Chawla was last seen in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in 2019. Juhi now has Sharmaji Namkeen coming up this year.

Juhi Chawla has worked in films like Sultanat, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, Yes Boss, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Bol Radha Bol and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke among others.

Juhi Chawla married Jay Mehta, an industrialist in 1995. The couple has two children, Jhanvi Mehta and Arjun Mehta.