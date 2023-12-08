Junior Mehmood Dies At 67 After Long Battle With Cancer

Junior Mehmood was the stage name of Naeem Sayyed

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, who was battling with cancer, died last night at the age of 67 in Mumbai. The actor worked in over 250 films in his career that spanned over five decades,

Two weeks ago, it was revealed that he was fighting stage 4 cancer and his condition worsened last night. He died at his home in Mumbai.

Junior Mehmood was the stage name of Naeem Sayyed, he was part of several hit films including Kati Patang, Mera Naam Joker, Parvarish, and Do Aur Do Paanch.

He started his career as a child actor with the film 'Naunihal', starring Sanjeev Kumar, veteran actor Balraj Sahni and Indrani Mukherjee. From 'Naunihal', which was released in 1967, till now, the actor gave himself the name Junior Mehmood. Apart from acting in over 250 films, the actor produced several Marathi films as well.

Recently, comedian and actor Johnny Lever met Junior Mehmood after that the latter expressed his desire to meet actors Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Both the actors met him. The veteran actor worked with Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar in several films.

Sachin and Junior Mehmood worked together in films like 'Bachpan', 'Geet Gaata Chal' and 'Brahmachari'. Apart from films, he was part of several stage shows in India and abroad.