Jonathan Majors, Co-Star Fall Through 6-Foot Glass Window While Filming: Report

Actor Jonathan Majors and his co-star JC Kilcoyne sustained injuries after they fell through a glass window while filming a scene for Knuckle.

According to a report by Deadline, the incident occurred when both actors accidentally stumbled backward into a glass pane, falling nearly six feet. A video of the moment shows crew members rushing in immediately to check on them. Voices from the set can be heard confirming that both actors were "good." One voice, believed to be Majors, can be heard asking if the scene was filmed, saying, "Did we shoot it? Use it."

Sources told Deadline that the glass had been replaced earlier with an unsecured sheet of tempered glass, which was meant to be broken later during a stunt that did not involve actors. After the fall, Kilcoyne reportedly needed stitches on his hands.

Representatives for Majors have commented on the incident. Apart from starring in the film, Majors also serves as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions banner.

According to PEOPLE, on March 26, members of IATSE went on strike, with several crew members walking off the set over labor-related concerns. The union also advised its members not to join the production during the strike.

Despite the walkout, reports suggest that filming is continuing in some form, with producers said to be looking for replacement crew members.

The film is directed by Kyle Rankin and is backed by The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend. While details about the project are being kept limited, it is described as an action film centered on American fighters responding to threats.

Majors, who has been working on rebuilding his career after his 2023 legal case, is currently part of the project along with other upcoming films.

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