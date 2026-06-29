John Oliver Cast In General Hospital And Days Of Our Lives After Requesting Soap Role

John Oliver is officially making the leap from late-night television to daytime drama. After publicly campaigning for a role on a soap opera, the Last Week Tonight host has now announced that he will be making guest appearances on both General Hospital and Days of Our Lives.

The cameos are a result of Oliver's public appeal made on the March 8 episode of his show, where he asked soap opera producers to consider him for a role.

In a statement to Variety, the late-night host celebrated achieving his long-held dream. "General Hospital' was everything I hoped it would be. It's a true honour to be a small stain on the history of this illustrious show," he said.

Executive producer Frank Valentini said in his own statement that Oliver made them an offer they couldn't refuse.

“When John Oliver publicly threw down the gauntlet and said he wanted to appear on a soap, we didn't hesitate for a second. He was everything you'd hope he'd be: prepared, professional, funny and genuinely kind to everyone on set. He plays an integral character in the story, and I can't wait for fans to see who he crosses paths within Port Charles," he shared.

On the March 8 episode, Oliver admitted he was jealous of celebrities like Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg and Smokey Robinson who've made soap cameos. He singled out sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, who played a recurring role on General Hospital.

Oliver further shared that he didn't want a quick walk-on as himself. He wanted to play a real character with a "ridiculous name", a “juicy role” involving murder or “slapping” and a "dramatic close-up" of his face.

John Oliver will appear in three General Hospital episodes airing July 2, 3 and 6 on ABC. His Days of Our Lives episodes are set to premiere on August 11, 12, and 14 on Peacock.