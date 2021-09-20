John Cena Posted Pic Of Arshad Warsi's Body Transformation And His Reaction Is...

Arshad Warsi shared this photo last week. (Image courtesy: arshad_warsi)

Actor Arshad Warsi is on cloud nine. Why, you ask? Well, the actor recently shared a photo collage comprising before and after pictures of himself showing his physical transformation and it was reshared by none other than WWE Legend John Cena. Sharing a screenshot of Arshad Warsi's post on his Instagram profile, John Cena, who rarely posts photos of Bollywood celebs, wrote nothing in the caption. However, his Instagram activity left Arshad Warsi quite excited. He shared a screenshot of John Cena's Instagram feed on Sunday and tweeted: "John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page... I am quite kicked about it."

Arshad Warsi's tweet has not gone viral on the Internet. Take a look:

John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page... I am quite kicked about it pic.twitter.com/5eoFWYVPLt — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Arshad Warsi told media fraternity, who wanted to talk to him about his physical transformation, that he is "far from fit" and the day he will feel he is "worthy of talking about his fitness," he definitely will. He wrote in a tweet: "To our press fraternity who want to talk to me about the picture I posted. I am sorry but I am far from fit, the day I feel I am worthy of talking about my fitness, I promise I will talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun."

To our press fraternity who want to talk to me about the picture I posted. I am sorry but I am far from fit, the day I feel I am worthy of talking about my fitness, I promise I will talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021

On Friday, Arshad Warsi shared an update about his next project and wrote that he is "getting in shape" for it. "Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project," read the actor's caption.

Arshad Warsi, who is known for his performances in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Hulchul, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Dhamaal, Krazzy 4, Golmaal Returns and Jolly LLB, will next be seen in Bachchan Pandey.