John Abraham Buys Luxury Bungalow Worth Whopping Rs 70 Crore: Report

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy Johnabraham)

Bollywood star and entrepreneur John Abraham has made a massive new investment in the form of a luxury bungalow in Mumbai. Located in one of the city's most plush areas – Khar's Linking Road – the bungalow is reported to be priced at Rs 70.83 crore. According to documents cited by real estate portal IndexTap.com, the property has an area of 13,138 sq ft. The gift deed for the bungalow was executed on November 8 and the transaction was registered on December 27. The purchase includes an open land area of 7,722 sqft and a two-storey structure of 5,416 sqft. As per Index Tap, “On December 27, 2023, John Abraham registered the agreement with Pravin Nathalal Shah and the ten members of his family who now reside in the United States. According to the agency, the Bollywood star paid 70.83 crore to the vendor and 4.25 crore in stamp taxes to the BMC for the home named Nirmal Bhuvan.”

John Abraham is an entrepreneur with a wide range of investments. The actor has invested in a range of businesses across sectors like technology, food and beverage, fitness, and lifestyle. He also owns Northeast United, a professional soccer team in the Indian Super League, and Indian Hockey League's Delhi Waveriders. He is also known to be a motorhead, with an impressive collection of luxury bikes.

On the professional front, John Abraham had a great 2023 with his villain role in Pathaan. Speaking about the film and his role, the actor had said: “I'm astounded by the number of messages I'm getting daily on my social media about how there should be a prequel to Jim. When people almost always root for the hero, and that hero is Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, it is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero too! I'm fortunate that my work in Pathaan has spoken loudly and hopefully, I have managed to give people an anti-hero that they will always remember. That was my intent when I heard Pathaan.”

On the work front, John Abraham will be seen in The Diplomat and Vedaa, among others. He has been married to investment banker Priya Runchal since 2014.