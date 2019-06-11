John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi To Star In Sanjay Gupta's Gangster Drama

"It's good to be home," said Sanjay Gupta in a statement

Entertainment | | Updated: June 11, 2019 15:12 IST
John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi will feature in the upcoming gangster drama (Courtesy, R: Instagram)


Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. 'Shootout At Wadala' director is going to director another gangster drama
  2. The film will be Sanjay Gupta's third film with John Abraham
  3. The film is yet to be titled

Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be seen starring in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster drama film. "It's my third outing with John and I'm super excited to work with Emraan. I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of film making - gangster dramas and all I can say is... It's good to be home," Gupta said in a statement.

The director has previously worked with John in films like Shootout At Wadala and Zinda. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

The yet-untitled epic gangster saga is produced by Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.



