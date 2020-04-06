JK Rowling, Who Experienced 'All Symptoms' Of COVID-19, Says She's 'Fully Recovered' Now

JK Rowling shared this photo. (Image courtesy: JKRowling )

JK Rowling, best-known for writing the all-time favourite Harry Potter books, says she has "fully recovered" after experiencing "all symptoms" of Coronavirus. However, she hadn't been tested for COVID-19. The 54-year-old author shared a post on social media revealing that she developed "symptoms" of COVID-19 two weeks ago but is now "completely recovered." Sharing the health update with her fans on Twitter, JK Rowling urged them to watch a video posted by a doctor at Queens Hospital, in which he can be seen demonstrating a specific breathing technique to "relieve respiratory symptoms," and revealed that she "recovered fully" by following the same technique.

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital. Explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For the last two weeks, I've had all symptoms of COVID-19 (though haven't been tested) and did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered and technique helped a lot," tweeted JK Rowling.

She added: "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone."

JK Rowling, who is also a producer, a screenwriter and a philanthropist, has written all the seven parts of the Harry Potter series, which still rule the hearts of many. The books are the basis of the eight-film Potter franchise that officially concluded with Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011. JK Rowling's seven-book series sold more than 450 million copies worldwide. She has also written The Casual Vacancy, The Cuckoo's Calling, The Silkworm, Career of Evil and Lethal White.