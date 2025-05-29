JK Rowling Approves Of HBO's New Cast For <i>Harry Potter</i> Series: "Couldn't Be Happier"

JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter book series, approved of the new cast launched by HBO for its television series. Responding to a Harry Potter fan's X post, JK Rowling wrote, "All three are wonderful. I couldn't be happier." On Wednesday, HBO announced the fresh cast of the series in an Instagram post. Dominic McLaughlin will star as the new-age Harry Potter in the series. Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will be seen as Ron Weasley.

What

The Famous Friction

JK Rowling's approval holds importance in the context of her past friction with the OG Harry Potter cast featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. JK Rowling's transphobic comments did upset the OG cast who began their career as child stars in the Harry Potter films.

The Background

The new Harry Potter Dominic McLaughlin has been described as a "screen newcomer". He was cast after he participated in an open casting call made by the makers last year for actors aged between 9 and 11.

Arabella will play Hermione Granger in the upcoming Harry Potter television series. However, the young actress has already made a name for herself on stage.

With no prior acting experience, the HBO series will be Alastair Stout's big break as he plays the red-headed wizard in the Harry Potter series.

In A Nutshell

The series also features John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. While there's no exact release date for the show yet, HBO aims to release it sometime in 2026 or 2027.