Jennifer Lopez On <i>Kiss Of The Spiderman</i> Receiving Standing Ovation: "Have Been Waiting For This Moment"

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez premiered her new musical film Kiss of the Spider Woman at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where the film received a standing ovation from the audience.

"I've been waiting for this moment my whole life," JLo said during a post-screening discussion.

During the discussion, she shared her deep love for musicals, recalling how her mother would sit her in front of the TV to watch West Side Story every Thanksgiving. "I remember I was just mesmerized. And I was like, 'That's what I want to do.' And that was always my goal. And this is the first time I actually got to do it. This crowd made my dream come true!" she said.

The film stars Diego Luna as a political prisoner during Argentina's civil war in the 1980s, alongside another inmate portrayed by Tonatiuh. Kiss of the Spider Woman is a reimagining of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally's stage adaptation of Argentine author Manuel Puig's 1976 novel. The Broadway adaptation won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1993.

Kiss of the Spider Woman currently does not have a release date. In addition to starring in the film, Lopez is one of the producers, alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, through their company Artists Equity.