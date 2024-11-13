Ben Affleck Trying To "Spite" Jennifer Lopez By Forging A New Friendship With The Beckhams?

Jennifer Lopez is unhappy with her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck's budding friendship with football legend David Beckham and his wife Victoria. With the Beckham family shifting their bases to Miami, Ben has reportedly struck a new friendship with the couple which has upset Jennifer. "JLo has always really liked and admired Victoria, back when she was married to Marc Anthony they got very close. They used to hang out a lot. After she and Marc split, she and Victoria drifted apart, but she still considers her a friend," claimed some sources as per a report by In Touch Weekly.

Jennifer Lopez and the Beckham clan have a deep history together with JLo seeking comfort from them after her marriage to Marc Anthony ended in 2014. In fact, David and Victoria Beckham helped share concerns about Jennifer's daughter Emme after she parted ways with Marc, a source told Closer. Things changed when Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August. Reportedly, Ben being “suddenly all over” the Beckhams is “really upsetting” JLo.

Ben Affleck has been maintaining his distance from Jennifer Lopez after their divorce with the source sharing that the Gone Girl star would “rather not” see his ex-wife unless it is inevitable. However, JLo still feels that Ben is trying to mess with her head. The On The Floor singer is “convinced” that Ben's sudden camaraderie with the Beckhams is intentional “He is only doing it to spite her because back when they were together, he never showed any interest in hanging out with them even though JLo swears she suggested it multiple times. Now all of a sudden, he is throwing himself around a lot of her old friends and just basically scavenging. She flat-out accused Ben of trying to steal her friends to get a rise out of her,” the source mentioned.

Another source revealed that although Jennifer Lopez “claims to be moving on from Ben, the truth is quite the opposite.” It said, “As much as she talks a good game about moving forward, the truth is she is still just as obsessed as ever.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the sets of the film Gigil and started dating soon after. Although they called off their wedding in 2004, the duo rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022. As per reports, trouble in their marriage cropped up earlier this year with the two finally deciding to separate.