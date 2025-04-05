Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Wish For Pedro Pascal Gets The Internet Abuzz About Their Dating Rumours: 'Can Confirm..."

Rumours of Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal dating started surfacing when they were snapped together outside the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on March 23, 2025. Several pictures of the two chatting post-dinner went viral on social media.

According to a quote on People, they were out for a business dinner to gel better and get to know each other. It was also mentioned that Jennifer was quite drawn to Pedro's energy.

Earlier, on April 2, 2025, Jennifer got the rumour mills churning further, as she took to social media to wish Pedro on his 50th birthday.

Instagram/Jennifer Aniston

Sharing a New Yorker comic strip, which had a humorous reference made regarding Pascal.

The quote read, "It's not strange at all, lately a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems."

Jennifer reacted to it by stating, "Can confirm - as nice as he seems. Happy Birthday PP!," followed by a raised-hands emoji.

Pedro had also praised Aniston earlier, in a conversation with Access Hollywood, where he had shared, "If you're in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what's going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel [okay]. If you're really high at a party, make eye contact with Jen Aniston, and she'll calm your central nervous system and you'll be like, 'Oh no, everything's fine, I'm safe.'"

Their growing friendship has been a matter of great interest for their fans. After this heartfelt birthday wish, fans are shipping them together as a couple, all the more.