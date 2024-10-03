Jennie Garth Reveals She Felt "Ashamed" For Not Being Able To Conceive A Baby With Husband Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams have been married for the past 9 years. The actress, who was previously married to actor Peter Facinelli, shares three daughters with him. However, Jennie and Dave never had kids of their own. In Tuesday's episode of the actress' podcast, I Choose Me With Jennie Garth, the couple opened up about a difficult moment in their lives. Dave revealed that Jennie got pregnant in the same month of their marriage but suffered a miscarriage after 4 months of pregnancy. “We went to Nancy, your doctor, the gynaecologist, and yeah, we were good to go. And then that lasted almost four months. And then, you know, we found out … that there was no heartbeat,” said Dave.

The couple said that the experience made them believe they weren't meant to have children together but Jennie got pregnant again. This time, the pregnancy was even shorter and lasted a month and a half. The actress later said in the show that she felt "ashamed" that she couldn't conceive a child with the man she loved. Jennie claimed that despite this Dave became “a wonderful stepdad” to her three daughters from her previous marriage.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Jennie Garth said talking to Dave, “I had had these three beautiful daughters with Peter, and you had stepped in and become such a wonderful stepdad to them. You have a great dad, and you have a great relationship with your dad. I remember I so, so, so wanted to give you a baby boy.”

To which, Dave said, “You went down a different road. You, I think, were hard on yourself, and you thought a little insecurities crept in that you weren't good enough, and that because I was younger, I needed to fill that so-called void. Of course. Naturally, I wanted to have a child with you. Would have been great. But I don't necessarily look back and think about that stuff. I truly do feel like everything happens for a reason.”

Jennie Garth's youngest daughter Fiona Eve Facinelli celebrated her birthday on September 30. Sharing a video from her birthday party, the actress wrote on Instagram, “My baby girl…You are so strong, intelligent and brave. I watch you grow into this incredible woman and my heart explodes with pride.”

She added, “I'm most proud of who you are in your heart, your compassion for others and that you are not afraid to stand up for what is right. Go shine your beautiful light on this world. Happy birthday my love!!”

Jennie Garth is a mother to Luca (27), Lola (21) and Fiona (18).

