Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil And Other World Cup Winners Dance To <i>Uyi Amma</i> At BFF Smriti Mandhana's Sangeet Night

After bringing the World Cup home, Smriti Mandhana has been captivating fans with glimpses from pre-wedding ceremonies with director Palash Muchchal. The couple is set to marry on Sunday, November 23, and ahead of the big day, they've been celebrating in style with vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies, culminating most recently in a magical sangeet night.

Moments from the celebration, now circulating online, capture the occasion as nothing short of a dreamy affair. In one fan-shared video, the soon-to-be-married duo is seen dancing to the high-energy track Tenu Leke, sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and Sonu Nigam from the Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra film Salaam-E-Ishq.

The clip begins with Smriti entering the frame while lip-syncing to the song's meaningful lyrics, then adorning a garland around her groom's neck, and finally matching steps, creating a stunning moment.

Watch the video here:

As the wedding celebrations are in full swing, social media is filled with heartfelt moments and lovely glimpses from the ceremonies.

In another video, the bride-to-be's best friends, including fellow cricketers Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil and a few others, performed a heartfelt dance on the song, Tera Yaar Hoon Main by Arijit Singh from the 2018 movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. They proved their strong bond is beyond the cricket stadium and simply won hearts.

Shreyanka Patil also shared the teaser of their entire performance on Instagram alongside a caption that read, "Here's the Teaser people. Full video coming soon." The girls were seen grooving on the song, Uyi Amma song with Rasha Thadani's hook steps.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchchal also reminded fans of Alka Yagnik, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, and Udit Narayan's charm through candid exchanges while performing a duet dance on the song Agar Main Kahoon from the movie Lakshya. They even left Bollywood behind, and fans began reminiscing about Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's on-screen chemistry.

In another clip, the cricketer can be seen dedicating the heartfelt lines of Ye Tune Kya Kiya to the man of her dreams. And, indeed, it's pure magic. From the guests grooving a leg with the to-be-married couple to their romantic gestures for one another, Smriti and Palash's star-studded sangeet ceremony was filled with an array of love-filled moments.

For the sangeet ceremony, Smriti picked a blingy gown and looked stunning. She teamed her look with diamond accessories and glam makeup. Palash complemented his bride-to-be in an all black avatar with a cute bow.