Jaya Bachchan Reacts To Kunal Kamra Controversy: "Where Is Freedom Of Speech?"

The controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks has escalated, with several political figures, including actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, stepping in to defend his right to free speech.

She has also condemned the vandalism at the Mumbai venue where his show was filmed.

Speaking to the media at the Parliament premises, Jaya Bachchan questioned the growing restrictions on freedom of expression in the country.

"If there is a restriction on speaking, what will become of you? You are anyway in a bad situation. There are restrictions on you. You would be told to speak only on certain topics and not ask certain questions. Where is freedom of speech?" she asked.

She further criticised the broader state of affairs, stating, "There is freedom of action only when there is a ruckus - beat up the opposition, commit crimes against women, murder people. What else? You (Eknath Shinde) left your real party and formed another one just for power. Isn't that an insult to Balasaheb?"

The controversy erupted after members of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) youth wing stormed the Habitat Comedy Club during a live performance, forced the show to be shut down and vandalised the set.

According to Khar Police Sub-Inspector Vijay, the attack was triggered by the release of Kunal Kamra's Naya Bharat special. Following the incident, FIRs have been registered against both the comedian for his remarks and the youth wing members for the vandalism.