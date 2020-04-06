Jaws Actress Lee Fierro Dies Of Coronavirus At 91

Lee Fierro was best known for playing Mrs Kintner in Jaws (courtesy YouTube)

Actress Lee Fierro, who is best known for playing the role of Mrs Kintner in Steven Spielberg's 1975 movie Jaws, died because of coronavirus complications, reported Martha Vineyard Times. She was 91. As per the report, the Jaws actress was a resident of the island Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts but was at an assisted living facility in Ohio at the time of her death. The family have organised a small service amid the coronavirus restrictions. Lee Fierro served as a drama teacher at the Island Theatre Workshop in Martha Vineyard, where she coached hundreds of young actors. Lee Fierro shifted back to Ohio in 2017 to be with her family. She's survived by five daughters and grandchildren.

Lee Fierro's most remembered scene from Jaws is when she lifts her veil and slaps Chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Scheider) across the face for not acting on the knowledge of a previous shark attack. In the sequence, she was grieving the death of her son, who was the second victim of the titular Jaws.

The coronavirus has infected over 1,278,600 worldwide with over 69,750 deaths.

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal their coronavirus diagnosis last month. The couple, who were being treated in Australia, have returned home to the US now. Actors Kristofer Hivju and Idris Elba, and actresses Indira Varma, Rachel Matthews and Olga Kurylenko and singer Pink also revealed their coronavirus diagnoses in the recent past. Recently, jazz legend Manu Dibango, Star Wars actor Andrew Jack and singing legend Bill Withers died after contracting the coronavirus.