Jawan Song Chaleya Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara's Chemistry Combusts. Fans Say, 'Can't Wait'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is making all the right noise. The much-awaited film, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, will be released worldwide on September 7. After treating us to some stellar posters of the star cast, the makers on Saturday evening shared a teaser of the romantic song Chaleya featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Fans can't keep calm as Chaleya will explore the on-screen romantic chemistry between the two stars for the first time. The teaser shows Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara twirling and dancing to the beats of the song. While Nayanthara looks heavenly in a floral gown, Shah Rukh Khan steals all the limelight as he strikes his signature pose in a black printed shirt.

Sharing the Chaleya teaser on social media Saturday evening, Shah Rukh wrote, “The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya is out on Monday! Anirudh, you are magical. Farah as always loves you. Arijit you make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa you sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai (is very nice)'. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone, who will be seen in a cameo in Jawan, left a comment below the post as she wrote, "soo cool."

Meanwhile, fans expressed their excitement for the song as well which will be released on August 14th. One fan wrote, “Can't wait to see Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's chemistry.” Another gushed, “Ufff!!!! This is the song I was waiting for! An all-out romantic number with the King of Romance and the Lady Superstar Nayanthara! What more could we ask for? So excited!”

Take a look at the teaser below:

Chaleya is the second song from Jawan's album. The first song, a peppy track called Zinda Banda was released a few weeks earlier and has been topping the charts ever since.

A source told NDTV that Zinda Banda has been shot on a “grand scale” over five days. “The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai, and more. Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving," the source said.

Take a look at the song below:

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a brand new poster of Jawan which features him along with co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. SRK wrote, "The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous. Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover among others. Deepika Padukone will have a special appearance in the film.