Jawan Song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara's Fairytale Romance

Still from the song Chaleya. (courtesy: tseries)

Shah Rukh Khan is back to doing what he does best, making the heart skip a beat with his romance on screen. Yes, you guessed it right. The newest romantic track from the film Jawan, Chaleya, is out and it is every bit as dreamy as we had hoped for. Besides romancing the beautiful Nayanthara in ravishing floral gowns, Shah Rukh Khan can also be seen dancing effortlessly to the beats of the catchy song. Chaleya features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara pairing up for the first time and we must say their chemistry does not disappoint. However, if there is one thing topping Shah Rukh Khan's flamboyance and Nayanthara's grace in the songChaleyais undoubtedly, the melodious voices of Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

Sharing the video of the song on Instagram feed, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar(Love is limitless, carefree, unlimited! Love of Jawan is something like this) #Chaleya Song Out Now!"

Take a look at the song now:

After a trailblazing prevue and a smashing first single, Zinda Banda, the superstar shared a teaser of the second single from the film's album, Chaleya on Sunday. Glimpses of the song featured Nayanthara and SRK in a dreamy set-up, with King Khan even performing some smooth moves while declaring his love. Sharing the video, SRK wrote, “Love will find a way to your heart…Chaleya Teri Aur…#Chaleya, #Hayyoda and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

See the teaser below:

Jawan's first song Zinda Banda created waves on social media, earning praise from all quarters. About the song, a source told NDTV, “The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai, and more. Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving.”

Take a look:

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover among others. As mentioned above, Deepika Padukone has a cameo appearance in the film.

Jawan releases in theatres on September 7, 2023.