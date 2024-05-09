Jason Shah On Heeramandi Same-Sex Scene With Indresh Malik: 'Knew It Wouldn't Look Cheap'

Image was shared by a fan page on X. (Image courtesy: thatfilmymonk)

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is receiving love and appreciation from fans and critics. The series, which marks director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut in the OTT space, features a stellar cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari. Recently, Jason Shah, who portrays the role of British police officer Cartwright, opened up about the same-sex scene in the series with Ustadji played by Indresh Malik. In an interview with Filmibeat OTT, Jason Shah admitted that initially he was hesitant to shoot the scene but he had full confidence that the director would not portray it cheaply.

“To be so close to another man, you will face… hesitation is the perfect word. I wasn't hesitating to say yes to the show, and I felt comfortable because I was working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, so I knew aesthetically, it wouldn't be portrayed in a way that would seem cheap. I knew that his standard would be met. I was definitely nervous coming up to that day. They told me in the night that tomorrow would be that scene,” he said.

He also praised his co-star Indresh Malik and thanked him for ensuring that he was comfortable before their intimate scene.

“I'll always remember, on the drive there, I was like, ‘What's going to happen?' But Indresh Malik was so sweet, he was also so professional. We built a rapport at lunch, and by the time we got to the scene, we were very comfortable with each other. Yes, a little nervous. But you know what they say when you have butterflies in your stomach, use it,” Jason added.

In an earlier conversation with India.com, the actor spoke about the scene where Mallikajaan (played by Manisha Koirala) arrives at the police station and requests the officers to release her daughter Alamzeb (played by Sharmin Segal). He said, “I think the rape scene is quite relevant because it is breaking her (Mallikajaan) character. I think she comes to terms in her own mind however she sees it. She does it for a daughter. She also realizes that the power-play game still lies in the hands of the British and she has to do what it takes as she was taking the decision.”

In addition to Heeramandi, Jason Shah has appeared in several projects such as Chandrashekhar, Jhansi Ki Rani, Barrister Babu, and Swaraj. Indresh Malik on the other hand also featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia Bhatt.