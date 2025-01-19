Jasleen Royal Opens Coldplay's Mumbai Concert, Sings <i>We Pray</i> With Chris Martin. Watch

On Saturday night, Jasleen Royal Singer became the first Indian artist to open a Coldplay concert. Held at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, Jasleen's opening act added a special touch to the British rock band's performance.

Jasleen opened the show with a soulful performance of her song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

But the main moment came when she joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, on stage. They performed a duet on We Pray, a track from the band's latest album Moon Music.

Jasleen shared highlights of the evening on her Instagram, by posting clips of her performance and rehearsals. Sharing a glimpse of the performance with Chris Martin, Jasleen wrote, "Thank you Mumbai, I love you."

She chose a shimmering black outfit for the evening, and complemented the look with smoky makeup and wavy hair.

Check out the video here:

Not just Jasleen's performance, the evening was filled with many other surprises, from Chris Martin charming his fans by reading placards held by the audience, saying "Shukriya" and even shouting "Jai Shri Ram," which drew enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Coldplay's India tour continues with performances in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad shows of the rock band got a notice from local authorities. A notice was sent to Chris Martin, mentioning that children must not be involved on stage or allowed into the venue without proper hearing protection, and that sound levels must not exceed 120 decibels.

