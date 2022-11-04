Janhvi Kapoor's Cheer Squad At Mili Screening Included Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

Sara and Ananya, Janhvi Kapoor and Rekha at the screening.

A night before its release, a special screening of Mili was hosted in Mumbai on Thursday and it was attended by many Bollywood A-listers. Headlining the screening were the film's lead pair Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal. All eyes were on Janhvi as she arrived at the venue with her dad Boney Kapoor, who has backed the film. The screening was attended by the who's who of the film fraternity including veteran actress Rekha. The guest list also comprised Janhvi Kapoor's friends Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Sunny Kaushal's cheer squad was represented by brother Vicky Kaushal, dad Sham and mom Veena Kaushal. Sharvari, who is dating Sunny Kaushal, was also pictured at the film's screening.

See the photos from last night's screening here:

Janhvi Kapoor with Rekha, Boney Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal.

Janhvi Kapoor at the screening.

Janhvi Kapoor with Sunny Kaushal.

Rekha and Janhvi Kapoor in a picture-perfect moment.

Janhvi Kapoor with Rekha.

Sunny Kaushal seeking Rekha's blessings at his film screening.

Sunny Kaushal with Rekha.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are travel buddies. They often work out together. Sara was joined by Ananya Panday at the screening.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Brothers Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal happily posed together.

Vicky Kaushal with Sunny Kaushal.

Sunny Kaushal pictured with dad Sham and mom Veena Kaushal at the screening.

Sunny Kaushal with family.

Sharvari would not have missed her boyfriend's film for the world.

Sharvari at the screening.

Mili is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Helen. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa. The film has been produced by Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor. The film released on Friday and it clashes with multiple films at the box office, including Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL.