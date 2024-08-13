On Sridevi's 61st Birth Anniversary, Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple

It is legendary actress Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary. On the special day, Sridevi's daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor, shared a set of pictures on Instagram. The actress paid a visit to the Tirumala Tirupati temple to offer prayers. The opening frame features the entrance of the temple. The next slide has a throwback picture of Sridevi. She looks gorgeous. Last, Janhvi flashed her happy smile dressed in an ethnic ensemble. It seems the picture was clicked after the temple visit. Sharing the album, Janhvi wrote, “Happy birthday, Mumma. I love you.” She has also added a red heart to the post. Janhvi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor was the first one to drop a comment under the album. She wrote, “Love you!!” Shanaya's dad, actor Sanjay Kapoor left a red heart. Sanya Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Smriti Khanna followed suit.



Janhvi Kapoor's sister, actress Khushi Kapoor, has also picked a priceless memory of their mother Sridevi to mark the special day. In the pic, shared on Instagram Stories, Sridevi is seen smiling for the camera with her little munchkins – Janhvi and Khushi.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/khushi05k/3433205854005423872/

Producer Boney Kapoor shared a photo of Sridevi's character from the film English Vinglish and wrote, “Happy Birthday, My Jaan.”

Sridevi died in her hotel room in Dubai due to accidental drowning, on February 24, 2018. She was 54.

A while back, Boney Kapoor opened up about his wife Sridevi's tragic demise. Speaking to The Indian Express, he had said, “It was not a natural death, it was an accidental death. I thought I would never speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24-48 hours together, when I was being investigated, and interrogated and that is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. In fact, the officer said that we had to do this, we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. They discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the interrogation, including the lie detector. The report which came clearly stated that it was an accidental death by drowning.”

Sridevi's last film was Mom.