Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight To Behold In A Thigh-High Slit Brown Sequin Dress. See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated by sharing her gorgeous pictures. Recently, the actress has shared stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, creating a heavy buzz on the internet. In a series of photos, Janhvi can be seen in a brown sequin dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Leaving her hair loose, she is sporting smoky eyes and glossy lips. In the captions, she dropped several emoticons. Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section. Her friend Orhan Awatramani commented, "Disco diwani".

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor dropped the teaser of her sister Khushi Kapoor's debut movie, The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. She captioned the post as "The cool kids!!" Check out below:

She also shared a poster of The Archies and wrote a long note wishing her sister Khushi. She wrote, "CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!! If this isn't THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there's no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies! And my sister!!! I can't wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can't wait to see you shineI love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies"

The Archies also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has several films in her kitty- Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Mr And Mrs Mahi and Bawaal.