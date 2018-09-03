Janamashtami 2018: Farah Khan's Daughter Diva Makes A Really Cute Radha In This Million-Dollar Throwback Picture

Farah Khan with her daughter Diva. (Image courtesy: farahkhankunder )

On the occasion of Janamashtami, choreographer-turned director Farah Khan extended her warm wishes by sharing an oh-so-adorable throwback picture of herself with her daughter Diva, who can be seen dressed as Radha in the seven year-old picture. In her caption, Farah Khan revealed that this picture of the mother-daughter duo was clicked on the sets of the 2012 film Student Of The Year, during the shooting of the song Radha Teri Chunri (which was choreographed by Farah). The 53-year-old filmmaker also mentioned that Diva (who was then 3-years old) had visited her mother on sets of Students Of The Year, after playing the role of Radha in her school's Janamashtami function. Farah wrote: "Happy Janamashtami! At the shoot of Radha Teri Chunri... 7 years ago... Diva was visiting after playing Radha in her play school Janamashtami function."

Farah Khan was not the only Bollywood celeb to share a Janamashtami memory. Sidharth Malhotra also shared a million-dollar-picture from his childhood days, in which he can be seen dressed as Krishna and we must tell you he looks extremely cute. Sidharth shared the picture on his Instagram profile on Sunday night and wrote: "Happy Janamashtami to all, me dressed as Krishna by my beloved Dadi . P.S- For some reason placed next to a tall plant. Height reference maybe?" Sidharth's picture received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram and we are not surprised at all.

Whose Janamashtami memory did you like better? Tell us in the comments section.