James Cameron's Big Reveal: <i>Avatar 3</I> Title Announcement

James Cameron's Big Reveal: Avatar 3 Title Announcement

The film is officially titled Avatar: Fire And Ash

Read Time: 2 mins
A still from Avatar 2. (courtesy: avatar)
New Delhi:

An update from the mystical land of Pandora. At the Disney D23 Convention, the release dates and titles of multipole films were announced. Among the big updates is the title reveal of James Cameron's  Avatar 3. The film is officially titled Avatar: Fire And Ash. The official page of the film and Disney shared the update on Instagram on Saturday and they wrote, "Just announced at #D23, our title for the next Avatar film. Avatar: Fire and Ash. Get ready to journey back to Pandora, in theaters December 19, 2025." The film will star Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington (obviously).

In April this year, James Cameron shared an update on the third part of the film and he told news agency AFP. "I can promise this: Whatever you think it's going to be, it isn't." Avatar: The Way Of Water, the second installment of James Cameron's 2009 super hit Avatar, explored the mystical land of Pandora (this time underwater).

Check out the title announcement here:

Speaking of the vision board for the third part of the film, James Cameron said this in an interaction with AFP, "In movie three, we're in a transitional state between fighting for the survival of Earth and of Pandora. We're exploring other cultures on the planet, and solidifying the bad-guy story. There's a bunch of new things that happen to the Sully family... and we drop in one important new character who then becomes a major part of the story. You've got to remember this is a story arc that goes from one all the way to five, and we're right in the middle."

Avatar: The Way Of Water released in theatres in India across languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and it impressed both the critics as well as the audiences.

(With inputs from AFP)

