Jalsa Teaser: Vidya Balan Is A Journalist With A Dilemma

Vidya Balan in a still from Jalsa. (courtesy: YouTube)

Vidya Balan is back with another power-packed project. She and Shefali Shah team up for a film titled Jalsa, which has been directed by Suresh Triveni. In Jalsa, Vidya Balan plays the role of a journalist, who has a story to tell to the world but it has a price too. "Ek story hai. We are working on it right away," her character says in the video, only to hear this as a response, "There is more profit in hiding the news." The brief video focuses on Vidya's dilemma. While not much is revealed about Shefali Shah's character, the official description along with the video's teaser on YouTube read this: "A hit and run of an 18-year-old girl becomes the hub of a wheel that sets into motion many a spoke - a journalist, a raging mother, a cop and a system all caught in an ethical dilemma. Questions raised only to realize that the truth is rarely pure and never simple."

The film is slated to release on 18 March and it will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Sharing the teaser on social media, Vidya Balan wrote: "Get ready to uncover a story within a story. Jalsa on Prime on 18th March. Teaser out now."

Vidya Balan was last seen in the critically-acclaimed film Sherni. Shefali Shah's recent project was the web-series Human.

Besides Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Jalsa also features Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, Manav Kaul, Kashish Rizwan, Shafeen Patel, Vidhatri Bandi, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Ghanshyam Lalsa, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Junaid Khan. It has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Shikhaa.