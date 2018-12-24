Jacqueline Fernandez Spreads Christmas Joy In Mumbai. See Trending Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez in Mumbai

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez spread Christmas cheer in Mumbai on Monday, along with children from St Catherine's Orphanage. She arrived at the orphanage in the afternoon and spent a part of the day with the children there. Pictures of Jacqueline interacting and singing with the kids are all over the Internet. She also danced with them. The 33-year-old actress was dressed simply in a kurta salwar set and wore a Santa cap. Later in the day, Jacqueline also reportedly visited an NGO to celebrate Christmas. Jacqueline has also shared snippets from the celebrations on her Instagram stories. Take a look at the pictures here.

Actors like Asin Thottumkal and Esha Deol have also sent out their Christmas wishes on their respective Instagram accounts by posting adorable pictures of their daughters. Asin shared a picture of daughter Arin and husband Rahul Sharma beside a Christmas tree.

While Esha Deol posted pictures of daughter Radhya dressed as 'baby Santa.'

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Race 3, opposite Salman Khan. Remo D'Souza's Race 3 also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqeeb Salim and Freddy Daruwala. Drive is Jacqueline's next film. In Drive, she stars opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Jacqueline is also best-known for her dance sequences like Beat Pe Booty, Jumme Ki Raat, Disco Disco and Chitiyan Kaliyan among others. Jacqueline made a special appearance in the revamped version of Ek Do Teen in Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 2, which released in 2018.