"Don’t Touch Me, Bro": Jacob Elordi’s Reaction To Fan Trying To Click A Selfie Leaves Internet Divided

Jacob Elordi is vacationing in Japan with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner. But his getaway has unexpectedly sparked a social media debate after a video captured him snapping at a fan who got too close while attempting to take a selfie. The clip, which has been widely shared across social media, shows the Euphoria star appearing visibly irritated during the brief encounter on a busy street earlier this week.

As the fan approached Elordi outside a restaurant, he greeted the actor and placed an arm on his back in hopes of securing a selfie, Elordi quickly shut down the interaction.

“What up, chief?” the fan said while approaching the actor.

“Don't touch me, bro,” Elordi responded, appearing visibly irritated.

The fan later identified himself as Otavio Bittencourt and uploaded footage of the exchange to Instagram with the caption, “Just wanted a picture chief,” followed by a sad-face emoji.

How Are Fans Reacting?

The video quickly ignited discussion online, with social media users debating over whether Elordi's reaction was justified. Some defended the actor as having all right to privacy and creating personal boundaries, others felt his response was unnecessarily harsh.

“The fan was probably just excited,” a social media user wrote.

Another added, “I understand boundaries, but the response felt a little cold.”

“Second-hand embarrassment and not because of Jacob. Why do you touch unsolicited people on the streets?” one wondered online as another commented, “Totally agree. Jacob had every right to react the way he did. Touching another individual is not without intention!! If you want a photo? Just ask! Jacob was aware of your presence. So why the touch?? You wanted to touch him!!” some echoed.

An individual remarked, “Why are you touching him. Don't touch random people like wtf. Why do people think this is ok. The patience he must have, too many people up in his space.”

Actor Has Previously Spoken Out About Public Intrusions

Elordi has repeatedly shown frustration with unwanted interactions in public settings. In December, the Australian actor had a tense exchange with a photographer at Paris' Gare du Nord train station while walking through the terminal with security guards.

“Jacob, we love you,” the photographer said.

Elordi removed one of his earphones and replied, “You make it really hard for me to live.”

After the photographer repeated the statement, the actor responded, “I don't love you,” adding, “You make it really hard for me to live.”

Jacob Elordi's Red Carpet Clash Also Went Viral

Two months prior to the Paris incident, Elordi also made headlines during the Venice Film Festival after appearing to clash with an event official.

A viral video showed the actor taking time to greet fans and pose for photos when a staff member seemingly attempted to hurry him along.

“I'm going to take a picture right here,” Elordi told the official while posing for a selfie with a fan.

Later, as he continued signing autographs and taking photos, he sternly added, “Don't ever tell me what to do.”