Jaclyn Smith Says “Clean Living, Being Loved” Is Her Beauty Formula

Jaclyn Smith is keeping things simple when it comes to beauty advice.

The Charlie's Angels legend recently attended the Paley Honors Spring Gala in New York City, where fans once again praised her youthful appearance. While speaking to Fox News Digital at the event, the actress shared what she believes is the real reason behind her glow at 80.

“Clean living, being loved,” Smith said when asked about her beauty secret.

The actress explained that her happiness comes from the people closest to her rather than expensive skincare products or strict beauty trends.

“I have the best family in the whole wide world to grow up with. Great husband, two beautiful children, three granddaughters. So, it doesn't get better than that. It's all about love, all about family with me.”

Charlie's Angels Reunion In New York

Smith attended the gala at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan alongside fellow Charlie's Angels star Kate Jackson as part of the show's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The actress later posted photos from the event on Instagram and reflected on how much the series still means to her decades later.

“Hello from The Paley Honors gala in New York! What a treat to celebrate again with my friends from the Paley Center,” Smith wrote.

“Kate and I were so lucky to attend and accept this on behalf of our Charlie's Angels family, continuing in our celebration of 50 years since the launch of the series. Grateful doesn't begin to encompass how I feel to have been and continue to be a part of that legacy.”

Smith also admitted that when the show first started in 1976, she never imagined it would become such a huge part of television history.

“When I was starting out, no,” she said when asked if she knew she would become a style icon.

“But I guess we did pave the way for some glamor and looking at women in a different way. We sort of paved that way for new roles for women.”