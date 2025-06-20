Jackson Wang Grooving To Katrina Kaif's Song <i>Chikni Chameli</i> Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

K-pop icon Jackson Wang is taking back only good memories from his visit to India. The 31-year-old returned to the country for the promotion of his upcoming album, Magic Man 2. The GOT7 member also learnt some uber-cool Bollywood dance moves during his stay here.

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, Jackson Wang is seen shaking a leg to the song Chikni Chameli. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the singer aced the hook step effortlessly.

The caption read, “Who taught him Chikni Chameli? Our boy knows how to excel at everything!”

The track Chikni Chameli from the 2012 film Agneepath was originally performed by Katrina Kaif. Hrithik Roshan was also a part of the action drama.

Notably, Jackson Wang also met Hrithik Roshan and his family in India. The Feeling Lucky singer even joked in an interview that he was a part of Hrithik's next Krrish film. He later revealed that the comment was made in jest.

Jackson Wang, in a conversation with NDTV revealed, “I was only joking. Hrithik is a good friend. I admire him a lot, but no, I'm not a part of Krrish or any other film at the moment. I was just trolling, and it became headlines the next day. So, I want to clear the air. There's nothing cooking; we're just good friends.”

A couple of days ago, Jackson Wang recalled the fond “memories” he gathered in India. He dropped a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting all the fun he had.

Besides Hrithik Roshan, Jackson Wang also met legendary musicians Adnan Sami, Salim Merchant and Pritam. Some snaps captured him striking a pose with Sonu Nigam, Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff. Jackson also indulged in a local food experience, relishing a plate of dahi puri.

The caption read, “India memories. Mumbai. Thanks for having me. Learned a lot. Bahut bahut dhanyawad (thank you so much). Also shared a lot. What a wonderful trip. Will definitely be back for MAGIC MAN 2 to perform.”

Magic Man 2 will premiere on July 18.