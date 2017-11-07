Ittefaq Box Office Collection Day 4: Sonakshi Sinha And Sidharth Malhotra's Film All Set To Touch The 20 Crore Mark

Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna's murder-mystery thriller Ittefaq showed 'steady growth' with over Rs 15 crore over the weekend. The film, which is about two suspects Maya and Vikram, is about to touch the 20 crore mark as it has so far made Rs 18.30 crore. Ittefaq initially had a 'slow start' but it picked up pace and is currently receiving good response at the box office. "Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr, Sun 6.50 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: 18.30 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted today while earlier he tweeted: "Ittefaq went from strength to strength with each passing day... Strong word of mouth has translated into steady growth, especially at metros."
#Ittefaq Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr, Sun 6.50 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: 18.30 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2017
#Ittefaq went from strength to strength with each passing day... Strong word of mouth has translated into steady growth, esp at metros...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2017
Ittefaq released along with Chris Hemsworth's new Marvel superhero film Thor: Ragnarok, which packed a 'thunderous' total at the box office.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ittefaq 2.5 stars out of 5. "It is a thriller that remains watchable without being a consistently pulsating, heart-pounding experience. Watch Ittefaq because the film reveals a great deal about how Bollywood filmmaking has changed over the past five decades. If that isn't a big enough draw, watch it for nonpareil Akshaye Khanna. He overshadows everyone - and everything - in Ittefaq.
The film is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and BR Films.
