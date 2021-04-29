'It's A Battle Cry': Actor Manav Gohil Documents His Fight Against COVID

Highlights The actor tested positive earlier this month

Actor Manav Gohil, best-known for starring in the TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and he documented his journey of "fighting back" the virus in an Instagram video. The 46-year-old actor captioned the video: "The Battle Cry! My might against yours...#fightingback #gettingback." The video begins with a shot of an ambulance and later we hear an emotional voice over by Manav, where he says, "It's a battle cry. It's my might against yours. I know you are cunning, awful and dangerous." The video also had snippets from the hospital, where the actor was admitted. He added, "But what you don't know is this, that my boundary of resilience is fast-traced. And if I fall short of that ability, I'll live my fate to stay undefeated. I have many prayers on my side and be aware my friend, it might shut you blind. So try what you must, but just know that...I'm getting back."

Earlier this month, Manav Gohil announced on social media that he has contracted the virus. "It's true that one can never be too careful. Despite all precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm following all the necessary protocols, I am under home quarantine and being treated by medical professionals. Requesting all those who came in contact with me to test immediately. Take care and stay safe," he wrote.

Besides the popular daily soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Manav Gohil has featured in Nach Baliye 2 and crime drama CID. He starred in the lead role in the Gujarati film Saptapadii, alongside actor Swaroop Sampat. He has also been a part of shows like Yam Hain Hum and Kesari Nandan.