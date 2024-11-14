Ali Fazal Wants To "Change The Game" For Writers In Bollywood

Ali Fazal recently opened up about the exploitation that writers face in the film industry. Speaking candidly on the topic, Ali highlighted the pervasive issue and claimed that sometimes writers aren't even able to pay their rent with the money they get from working in films. The actor emphasised that he wants to change the norm by paying his writers well. “I tell you I will change the game. I want to create a machinery that can feed itself and not have writers sitting and waiting for pickings and still not being able to pay rent. It's really heartbreaking. It's a sore spot. I have been through that and it breaks my heart every time,” said Ali Fazal.

The actor mentioned the writers aren't given a share in films' profit as it is hogged by the industry bigwigs. “The amount of people who are involved, that one person will never smell any money of this. Tomorrow if we make a profit, none of them get anything. The big guys up the ladder, they take it. I want to change that. I think it's possible,” the actor-producer told film critic Sucharita Tyagi.

Ali Fazal and his wife Richa Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Zuneyra Ida Fazal on July 16. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal." Ali and Richa shared the first glimpse of their baby girl on Instagram and wrote, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So, Thank you all for your love and blessings."

On the work front, Ali Fazal was last seen in Mirzapur 3. Next, he will be part of projects like Metro In Dino and Lahore 1947.