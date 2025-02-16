Advertisement

ISPL Season 2: Akshay Kumar Touches Amitabh Bachchan's Feet, Attends Finale With Daughter Nitara

Many celebs were seen attending the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Finale recently

Read Time: 2 mins
ISPL Season 2: Akshay Kumar Touches Amitabh Bachchan's Feet, Attends Finale With Daughter Nitara
X/ Akshay Kumar 24x7 and @CricCrazyJohns
New Delhi:

A plethora of celebs were seen attending the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Finale recently.

Namely, videos of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Sachin Tendulkar were seen being circulated all over social media.

Among the many videos that went viral from the ISPL finale, one was of Amitabh Bachchan greeting his fans, the other showed Akshay Kumar touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet and hugging him. They were also seen interacting and laughing.

The finale took place between Majhi Mumbai and Srinagar Ke Veer in Thane. Amitabh Bachchan attended the event to support Majhi Mumbai.

The actor was seen sitting with Sachin Tendulkar in the stadium's VIP stands.

Akshay Kumar owns the Srinagar Ke Veer team and was seen cheering for them with his daughter Nitara, at the finale. A video of the father-daughter duo chatting and enjoying the match had surfaced online. Nitara's friends were also present.

As for the results, Mumbai won the title, after beating Srinagar by 3 wickets.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar had Skyforce, earlier this year, in January. The film launched debutant Veer Pahariya, the film also had Sara Ali Khan.

He is currently busy shooting for Priyadarshan's Bhoot Bangla, which also has Tabu and Paresh Rawal in key roles, and is slated to hit the screens on April 2, 2026.

Akshay will also be seen in Kesari Chapter 2-The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, alongside R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

As for Amitabh Bachchan, he is currently busy hosting  Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. He was last seen in Rajnikanth's Vettiyan.

Comments

Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, ISPL 2025
