Ishq Vishk Rebound's Album Reminds Hrithik Roshan Of This 2000 Film

As the highly awaited film Ishq Vishk Rebound released its new song Rehmat on Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan couldn't help but praise the album, expressing that it reminded him of his own debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Hrithik, who never misses a chance to cheer for his cousin Pashmina, reshared the song and lauded the entire soundtrack. He wrote, "Man this album!! Reminding me of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai somehow! Amazing songs!" accompanied by red heart emojis.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' the romantic thriller released in 2000, marked Hrithik's grand debut. Directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, the film featured Hrithik alongside actress Ameesha Patel. Its soundtrack, including hits like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein, Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara, and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, remains popular to this day.

The new song 'Rehmat' from Ishq Vishk Rebound is already creating buzz.

Jubin Nautiyal has lent his voice to the track. Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Govind Sharma have penned the lyrics. Rochak Kohli has composed the track.

Sharing the song's link, Rohit Saraf, one of the lead stars in the film, took to Instagram and wrote, "Holding it too tight, too close because 'dur mujhse tu reh mat' #Rehmat - Full Song Out Now - Link In Bio!#IshqVishkRebound - in theatres on 21st June 2024!

The trailer of the film was unveiled recently. It showed actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in romantic avatars.

The story revolves around best friends who have fallen in love with each other and are now navigating the rough waters of their relationship.

At an earlier event, Rohit Saraf said that Ishq Vishk Rebound is "not a remake or sequel of Ishq Vishk. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it's a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z."

Sharing the trailer on social media, Rohit Saraf took to Instagram and wrote, "Ab hoga #PyaarKaSecondRound, with #IshqVishkRebound Full Trailer Out Now - Link in bio In theatres on 21st June 2024!"

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishk, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Ishq Vishk Rebound will be released on June 21.

