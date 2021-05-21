Ira Khan, Now 23, Reveals Childhood Goals (Egg Yolks Were Involved)

Ira Khan has shared a video in which she is talking about her ambitions (Credit: @khan.ira)

Ira Khan, who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, has decided to look back at her life goals. We are not saying this. The star kid has shared a video on Instagram in which she is talking about her childhood dreams and ambitions. From solving corruption and unemployment in India to feeding egg yolks to stray dogs, Ira shared what all used to go in her head when she was a child. Speaking of corruption, Ira had a naive plan of holding every person who is corrupt accountable and reporting it to their bosses. She also had an idea of curbing unemployment by going to villages and finding their skillset. Ira wanted to know “what villagers were good at doing” and get them employment in the related companies.

Ira added how she intended to use egg yolks as the food for stray dogs. Ira pointed out how fitness enthusiasts often throw away the egg yolk which can be somehow used to feed the animals. “I was like, 'okay, I'll study, I'll grow, earn lots of money and I will donate it to NGOs,” were her next thoughts. Ira then opined that she is now old enough to make her decisions and make choices. Ira captioned the clip, “Feeling 23... now, to begin, begin.”

A while back, Ira grabbed headlines for dismissing the use of gender nouns. A fan ended up calling Ira as ‘Aamir Khan's son.' She was quick to reply, “I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?"

Ira has taken formal training in music. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.