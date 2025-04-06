IPL 2025: Athiya Shetty's Post For Husband KL Rahul After His Stellar Performance Against CSK Will Melt Your Heart

Athiya Shetty shared a heartfelt post for her husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, on Saturday to celebrate his stellar performance. Rahul played a key role in helping his Indian Premier League team, Delhi Capitals, secure a crucial win against Chennai Super Kings.

The actress, who recently welcomed her first child, posted a picture of her television screen, which showed KL Rahul with his back to the camera. She simply captioned it with a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

DC secured their third consecutive win in IPL 2025 by defeating CSK by 25 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. This victory also marked DC's first win against CSK in Chennai since 2010.

The match featured standout performances from several players, notably KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel and Mitchell Starc. KL Rahul was named Player of the Match, while Abhishek contributed a vital unbeaten 33. Mitchell Starc made his mark by dismissing CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at a crucial moment.

Coming back to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, the couple welcomed their baby girl last month. They announced the good news in a joint Instagram post.

The lovebirds shared a poster featuring a painting of two swans with a message that read, “Blessed with a baby girl”.

The poster also mentioned the date the baby was born, "24-03-2025". Athiya and KL Rahul simply dropped a baby emoji in the caption.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at the actress' father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an adorable post. The note read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025", followed by baby feet emojis and a clipart of an evil eye.

Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with the film Hero, alongside Suraj Pancholi. She has also appeared in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.