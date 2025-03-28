Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Share A Sneak Peek From Their Baby Girl's Welcome Ceremony At Home

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January 2023. On Monday, March 24, 2025, they welcomed their firstborn, a beautiful baby girl into their lives. The couple took to social media to share their happy news with the world.

Earlier today, Athiya took to social media to share yet another glimpse of how they welcomed their baby girl, home. The picture featured two beautifully decorated thalis. While one thali had a spread of some beautiful flower petals, another thaali had some pink roses, sindoor, and rice. The actress wrote "aum", as a caption for the picture.

Instagram/Athiya Shetty

Athiya's mother Mana Shetty reposted the beautiful picture on her stories as well and put an evil eye and red heart emoji on it.

It was back in January 2019, when KL Rahul had crossed paths with Athiya Shetty. They met through a common friend and instantly clicked. After dating for a few years, the two finally took the plunge and got married. Their beautiful ceremony took place at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Athiya Shetty made her big Bollywood debut in 2015, with the film Hero. What a lot of fans might not be aware of, is that even Suniel Shetty had marked his foray into films on the same date, back in 1992, with the film Balwaan.

Athiya Shetty had friends from the film industry, other star kids like Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff who were her school seniors.