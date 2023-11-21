International Emmys 2023: Kareena Kapoor's Message For Friend Ektaa Kapoor - 'So Proud Of You'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is a proud friend and she has all the reasons to be as well. Ektaa Kapoor recently scripted history after receiving the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award. Congratulating the producer on her grand feat, friend Kareena Kapoor wrote a sweet message. It read, "Congratulations you powerhouse, so proud of you Ektaa Kapoor." For the unversed, producer Ektaa Kapoor received the International Emmy Directorate Award at a ceremony in New York. The 51st International Emmys were hosted by Rhys Darby.

See Kareena Kapoor's post for her friend Ektaa:

Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor, in an Instagram post captioned "India, I'm bringing home your Emmy," shared a glimpse of the trophy she received at the award show. In no time, members of the Hindi TV industry, united in the comments section of Ektaa Kapoor's post to wish her. Karishma Tanna, who famously starred in Ektaa Kapoor's TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wrote, "Congratulations." Anita Hassanandani, Aahana Kumra, Arslan Goni, Ashish Chowdhry and other actors also congratulated the producer.

See Ektaa Kapoor's post here:

Ektaa Kapoor, a Padma Shri awardee, is the second Indian recipient of the award after Zee TV head Subhash Chandra who was given the International Emmy Directorate Award in 2011.

The Indian presence at this year's International Emmy Awards included Vir Das, winner of Best Comedy Series, and Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh who were nominated for Best Actress (Delhi Crime) and Best Actor (Rocket Boys) respectively.