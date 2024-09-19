International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor's <i>The Night Manager</i> Nominated For Best Drama Series

Advertisement

International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series

The 2024 International Emmy Awards will take place in New York City on November 25

A still from the series. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

A big moment for the Indian audience. The Night Manager, headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, has been nominated for the Best Drama Series in the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The nominations of the upcoming 2024 International Emmy Awards have been announced today. The Night Manager will compete with Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God] (France), The Newsreader - Season 2 (Australia) and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2 (Argentina) for the coveted position. The 2024 International Emmy Awards will take place in New York City on November 25.

The Night Manager, a television series created by Sandeep Modi, is a remake of the British television series The Night Manager (2016) based on the John Le Carre's novel of the same name. Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala headlined the series. Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee were seen in pivotal roles in the series. The series released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The series was produced by Banijay Asia and The Ink Factory.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave The Night Manager Season 2 three stars and he wrote, "If the first part was a case of style overpowering substance by a distance, Part 2 of The Night Manager moves appreciably closer to achieving some consonance between the two elements. The visual flamboyance is intact, the pacing is even and the tying up of the loose ends is infinitely neater, making this a convincing conclusion marked by steady performances and sustained technical sheen."

