Inside The <i>Son Pari</i> Reunion. We're Not Crying, You're Crying

A Son Pari reunion took place recently and we can't even... Tanvi Hegde, who famously starred as Fruity, shared pictures from her get-together with her fairy Godmother "Sona aunty" (played by Mrinal Dev-Kulkarni) and "Altu uncle" (Ashok Lokhande). She shared a picture collage - a throwback gold (pun intended) juxtaposed with a relatively recent click from the reunion. She simply captioned the post, "A lot of you'll asked if we meet, if we are still in touch and if you could get all of us together in one frame again, we made it happen for you. My literal parents on set and the bestest co-stars, this one is a trip down memory lane."

Check out the post shared by Tanvi here:

Posting some more photos from the reunion, Tanvi wrote on her Instagram, "The one with the Son Pari reunion." She added the hashtag "#IktuBiktuJhimPatuta." Take a look at the post here:

Just before the reunion, Tanvi shared throwback photos from the sets of Son Pari and wrote, "Throwback to some of my favourite Son Pari memories. First few episodes BTS." She shared pictures from the 100th episode, from her "first official photoshoot." She also shared memories from Nepal, a football match, Christmas and a lot more. She wrote in her caption, "Tell me your favourite episode and I'll pin the best ones."

Son Pari successfully ran from 2000 to 2004 and became a fan favourite instantly. It showcased the story of a little girl named Fruity, whose Fairy Godmother Son Pari and her friend Altu protected her from all obstacles.