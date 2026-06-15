What The Big Bang Theory Cast Is Doing Seven Years After The Hit Sitcom Ended

The Big Bang Theory became one of television's most beloved sitcoms during its 12-season run on CBS, turning a group of socially awkward science geniuses into pop culture icons. After it premiered in September 2007, the series followed Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, Penny, Howard Wolowitz and Raj Koothrappali as they navigated careers, friendships and romance in Pasadena, California.

The Emmy-winning comedy ended its record-breaking run in 2019, but its stars have remained busy with new projects across television, film, theatre and production seven years later.

Here's a look at what the cast has been up to since saying goodbye to the hit series.

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper)

After earning four Emmy Awards for his portrayal of eccentric and high-IQ Sheldon Cooper, Jim Parsons decided to move on following the show's 12th season. However, he remained connected to the franchise as narrator and executive producer of Young Sheldon, which concluded after seven seasons in May 2024.

Parsons has also expanded his producing career with projects including Special and Call Me Kat. On screen, he received an Emmy nomination for Netflix's Hollywood and continued his acclaimed theater work, appearing in Broadway productions such as The Boys in the Band, Mother Play and Our Town.

Off-screen, Parsons got married to art director Todd Spiewak in 2017 after 14 years of togetherness.

Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter)

Galecki, who played experimental physicist Leonard Hofstadter, has largely stepped away from acting in recent years. During and after The Big Bang Theory, he appeared in films including Hancock and In Time. He also reprised his role as David Healy in the 2018 film Roseanne revival.

In his personal life, Galecki welcomed son Avery in 2019 with former partner Alaina Meyer. But the two called it quits in 2020. He later quietly married wife Morgan and welcomed a daughter, Oona Evelena.

Kaley Cuoco (Penny)

Kaley Cuoco successfully transitioned from sitcom star to producer and leading actress after playing Penny for 12 seasons. She founded Yes, Norman Productions and starred in the acclaimed thriller series The Flight Attendant in 2020, earning praise for her performance as Cassie Bowden.

Cuoco also voices Harley Quinn in the animated DC series of the same name. She has also led and produced projects including Meet Cute, Role Play and Based on a True Story. In her personal life, she welcomed daughter Matilda in 2023 with actor Tom Pelphrey. The couple announced their engagement in 2024.

Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz)

Known for his humor and over-the-top personality, Simon appeared as Howard Wolowitz in the show. While on The Big Bang Theory, Helberg appeared in the 2009 critically acclaimed film A Serious Man and alongside Meryl Streep in 2016's Florence Foster Jenkins. Since the sitcom ended, Helberg has focused on film roles, appearing in Annette, As They Made Us and Space Oddity.

On the personal front, Helberg has been married to actress Jocelyn Towne since 2007, and the couple share two children.

Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali)

After portraying astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali, Kunal Nayyar continued to build a diverse career. He has remained active in voice acting, reprising his role as Guy Diamond in the Trolls franchise, while also appearing in projects such as Criminal: UK, Suspicion, Spaceman and How to Date Billy Walsh.

Beyond acting, Nayyar published the memoir Yes, My Accent is Real: And Some Other Things I Haven't Told You. He has also returned to the theater in 2015 in an Off-Broadway production of Jesse Eisenberg's The Spoils.

Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski)

Rauch joined the sitcom in season three as squeaky-voiced, fiery microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski and quickly became a fan favorite.

Since the show's finale, Rauch has taken on producing, writing and acting projects, including co-writing and starring in The Bronze. She has also voiced for Harley Quinn in the 2017 animated film Batman and Harley Quinn.

Then, the actress published a children's book, The Tales of Tofu, in 2019. She wrote it, in conjunction with House Foods America, reflecting her passion for healthy eating.

Most notably, she led NBC's Night Court revival as Judge Abby Stone for three seasons. In 2024, fans also enjoyed a mini–Big Bang Theory reunion when Nayyar made a guest appearance on the comedy during his season 2. Rauch is married to writer Winston Beigel, and they share two children.

Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler)

Bialik, who starred as the titular character on NBC's Blossom in the 90s, played neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory. After this, she has balanced acting, hosting and writing. The actress starred in and executive-produced Call Me Kat and became a co-host of Jeopardy! alongside Ken Jennings.

Bialik also wrote, directed and produced the 2022 film, As They Made Us, starring her Big Bang Theory co-star Helberg. She now continues to write books focused on parenting, science and personal development. She currently co-hosts the podcast Mayim Bialik's Breakdown with partner Jonathan Cohen.