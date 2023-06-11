Inside Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Bash With 'Two Beautiful Boys' Husband Anand And Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, who celebrated her 38th birthday on June 9, shared some inside pictures from the celebrations on Sunday along with a note of gratitude for her friends, family and fans. Sonam, who slipped into a beautiful red dress on her birthday, shared pictures with her husband Anand, son Vayu and also of the food that she feasted on on her special day. Posting it on her timeline, Sonam wrote in an extensive note, "My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in a red dress ask for her birthday? Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully." Reacting to the wholesome post, Aditi Rao Hydari dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja posted a super cute picture of Sonam along with son Vayu on her birthday. In the picture, Sonam can be seen with son Vayu in her arms while flashing a wide smile. Anand Ahuja captioned the post, "Mornings like this! Sonam Kapoor... Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it's our birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan." Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August last year and they named him Vayu.

Anand Ahuja's mother Priya Ahuja also wrote a special note for her dearest Sonam Kapoor. It read, “Happy Birthday to our dearest Sonam who adds so much laughter and fun to our lives and brightens our days with her caring ways. We love you so much beta and wish you immense joy, love and happiness. Our joy knows no bounds with the most precious gift that you have given us- our Cutest and the most Adorable Vayu. God Bless you Abundantly beta. We wish you a day filled with lots of Happiness and a life full of Blessings. Tons of Love and good wishes beta.”

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind.