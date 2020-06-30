Inside Sasural Simar Ka Actor Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhan's Lockdown Wedding

Manish and Sangeita outside a gurudwara for their wedding. (Image courtesy: shruti_badjatya)

Highlights Manish and Sangeita met on the sets of Ek Srinagar- Swabhimaan

"Thank you for choosing me," Sangeita wrote for Manish

Manish said that Sangeita charmed him with her "simplicity"

Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghan married actress Sangeita Chauhan in a private ceremony in Mumbai today. Manish and Sangeita opted for a small wedding in a gurudwara with only 10 people in attendance, in compliance with the government stipulated guidelines for social gatherings during lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. Sangeita's friend Purva Pandit, who joined the wedding through a video call, shared a picture of the newlyweds inside the gurudwara on her Instagram story and wrote, "Mr and Mrs Raisinghan... I humbly invoke loads of love, light and laughter for your journey as husband and wife." Shruti Badjatya Mainra, a former radio jockey, shared a picture of the couple outside the gurudwara.

Sangeita Chauhan wore a rani pink benarasi suit with a matching face mask and festooned with a statement necklace, chooda and kaleere. Manish complemented her in a soft pink kurta paired with a indigo jawahar jacket.

Here are pictures of Sangeita Chauhan and Manish Raisinghan:

Before stepping out as a bride, Sangeita shared a loved-up post for Manish and she also shared a picture of the wedding invite, which was designed by her friend Purva. Sangeita wrote, "It's finally official! We are getting married." Sharing a picture (in the carousel) from the first time she met Manish, the actress wrote: "This was the time when I met him... first to know him as a great friend which landed me to fall in love with him head over heals... soon for the kind of person he is... Still can't believe how time has passed and here we are today sharing our vows! Manish, I love you. Thank you for choosing me."

Manish also shared a post for Sangeita before getting married and he wrote, "Kabhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega... Shaadi? Me? Hahaha. But what to do... when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender.... That's what this lovely Lady Sangeita Chauhaan is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life with me. God save her *evil laughter*"

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhan met on the sets of Ek Srinagar- Swabhimaan. The couple will host a reception after the lockdown restrictions are lifted and things improve.